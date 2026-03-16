Left Menu

Gulf Returns: Navigating Unrest, Repatriation and Oil Routes

As unrest mounts in West Asia, approximately 2,20,000 Indians have been repatriated. India coordinates the return of nationals via Gulf air routes despite challenges like closed Kuwait airspace and regional conflicts. Notably, two Indians perished in Oman, and crucial oil shipments continue unabated amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:36 IST
Gulf Returns: Navigating Unrest, Repatriation and Oil Routes
Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a flurry of forty-five flights from Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, are set to touch down across India's airports. This wave of arrivals is part of a significant ongoing repatriation effort that has seen approximately 2,20,000 Indians return since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

Joint Secretary Aseem Mahajan, specializing in Gulf affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs, underlined that despite the turmoil, Qatar has partially reopened its airspace, enabling three flights today with more slated for tomorrow. However, the airspace closure in Kuwait remains a logistical hurdle, with non-scheduled flights expected to commence shortly to facilitate movements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry reported a tragic incident in Sohar, Oman, where two Indians were killed. The Indian embassy in Muscat is actively liaising with local authorities to repatriate their remains. Furthermore, two Indian vessels, carrying essential cargo from the UAE, are en route to India, unaffected by the volatile maritime situation in the Persian Gulf.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026