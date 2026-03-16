Gulf Returns: Navigating Unrest, Repatriation and Oil Routes

On Monday, a flurry of forty-five flights from Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, are set to touch down across India's airports. This wave of arrivals is part of a significant ongoing repatriation effort that has seen approximately 2,20,000 Indians return since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

Joint Secretary Aseem Mahajan, specializing in Gulf affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs, underlined that despite the turmoil, Qatar has partially reopened its airspace, enabling three flights today with more slated for tomorrow. However, the airspace closure in Kuwait remains a logistical hurdle, with non-scheduled flights expected to commence shortly to facilitate movements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry reported a tragic incident in Sohar, Oman, where two Indians were killed. The Indian embassy in Muscat is actively liaising with local authorities to repatriate their remains. Furthermore, two Indian vessels, carrying essential cargo from the UAE, are en route to India, unaffected by the volatile maritime situation in the Persian Gulf.