Delhi's Pink Revolution: Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women Extended

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured women on Monday that their free travel on public transport buses will continue for three more months. This announcement comes as the city transitions from a ticket system to issuing Pink Saheli smart cards under a government scheme.

Gupta urged women not to rush, as the existing pink ticket system will still be honored during this period, while emphasizing the convenience of the card distribution process. Fifty government centers are operational for card issuance, and more will be added if needed.

The initiative promises greater transparency and efficiency, eventually replacing the pink paper tickets entirely once the transition to smart cards is complete, aiming to enhance women's commuting convenience in Delhi.