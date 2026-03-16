Sculpting Legacy: Andhra's Tribute to Potti Sriramulu

Amaravati witnessed a significant event as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a towering 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu. This tribute marks the 125th birth anniversary of Sriramulu, celebrated freedom fighter, who is known for his historic fasting for a distinct Telugu-speaking state.

The statue serves not only as a remembrance of Sriramulu's sacrifice but also underscores its impact on the creation of linguistic states across India. Highlighting the ongoing need for collective effort amid current global challenges, Naidu reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's measures to mitigate the impacts of the West Asia conflict on production marketing.

Moreover, a comprehensive memorial complex will further honor Sriramulu's achievements, featuring a museum, photo gallery, and skill development center. With a coalition aiding the state's progress, CM Naidu vowed to complete key projects, including the Polavaram Project, showcasing a blend of historical reverence and developmental commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)