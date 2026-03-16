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Telangana's Economic Vision: From Resilience to a USD Three Trillion Economy

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasizes the state's robust economy with a projected GSDP of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for 2025-26 and a growth rate of 10.7 per cent. Aiming to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047, the state government plans balanced development beyond Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:11 IST
Telangana's Economic Vision: From Resilience to a USD Three Trillion Economy
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  • India

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has spotlighted the state's economic strength, projecting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for 2025-26 with a commendable growth rate of 10.7%. In his address to the state legislature, Shukla highlighted Telangana's significant contribution of 4.99% to India's GDP.

Emphasizing the state's development vision, the Governor noted the ambitious goal of transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047, aligning with the centenary of independent India. The interim target of a USD one trillion economy by 2034 is supported by the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' framework.

This vision aims for balanced growth across urban, peri-urban, and rural areas through the CURE–PURE–RARE framework. Additionally, efforts to revitalize Hyderabad's ecology and improve health metrics are key priorities in driving the state's future development trajectory.

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