Telangana's Economic Vision: From Resilience to a USD Three Trillion Economy

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has spotlighted the state's economic strength, projecting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for 2025-26 with a commendable growth rate of 10.7%. In his address to the state legislature, Shukla highlighted Telangana's significant contribution of 4.99% to India's GDP.

Emphasizing the state's development vision, the Governor noted the ambitious goal of transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047, aligning with the centenary of independent India. The interim target of a USD one trillion economy by 2034 is supported by the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' framework.

This vision aims for balanced growth across urban, peri-urban, and rural areas through the CURE–PURE–RARE framework. Additionally, efforts to revitalize Hyderabad's ecology and improve health metrics are key priorities in driving the state's future development trajectory.