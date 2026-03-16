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Rallies Ignite in Leh and Kargil for Ladakh's Statehood Demand

Following activist Sonam Wangchuk's release, rallies erupted across Ladakh calling for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension. Led by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the protests saw mass participation despite increased security and a complete shutdown in Kargil. The Centre's revocation of Wangchuk's detention aims to facilitate further dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST
Rallies Ignite in Leh and Kargil for Ladakh's Statehood Demand
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh witnessed significant rallies in Leh and Kargil, two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from detention. The protests, called by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, aimed to press the Centre on statehood demands and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Security measures were heightened as part of the Union Territory observed a complete shutdown. Despite this, the rallies proceeded peacefully. The protests marked the first major action by the Leh Apex Body since September's violent clashes, after which authorities imposed a clampdown.

Prominent figures, including Chering Dorjay and Asgar Ali Karbali, led the protests. They reiterated calls for statehood and a meaningful dialogue with the Centre. The recent release of Wangchuk is seen as a step toward facilitating discussions on the region's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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