USCIRF Flags India's Religious Freedom Concerns: A Call for Action
The US Commission for International Religious Freedom has highlighted a decline in religious freedom in India, suggesting it be designated a 'Country of Particular Concern'. The report urges sanctions against certain Indian entities and links future US-India relations to improvements in religious freedom conditions.
The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has raised alarm over the alleged deterioration of religious freedom in India, urging the US government to classify India as a 'Country of Particular Concern'. This designation reflects ongoing concerns about systematic violations against religious minorities.
In its latest report, USCIRF recommends sanctions on individuals and organizations, including R&AW and the RSS, blaming them for condoning and participating in severe infringements of religious rights. It calls for assets freezing and entry bans into the US for those involved.
Among various incidents, the report highlights a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, where 26 Hindu tourists were targeted by gunmen, intensifying anti-Muslim sentiments in India. USCIRF insists on linking future US trade and security assistance to demonstrable improvements in India's religious freedom landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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