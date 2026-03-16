Drama Unfolds in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations and Surprises

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, staged after a 12-year hiatus, took a dramatic turn as five MLAs from the BJD and Congress reportedly voted against their party lines, opting for a BJP-backed Independent candidate, Dilip Ray. The voting, conducted for four seats, saw unexpected party defections, stirring controversies.

Tempers flared when election officials issued a second ballot paper to a BJP MLA, sparking allegations from opposition parties of illegal conduct and rule violations. The heated disputes further escalated when a BJD MLA was reportedly attacked, raising concerns about political misconduct and safety.

In a surprising twist, leaders from both the BJD and Congress expressed shock as their members openly supported the BJP-backed candidate. Claims of 'horse trading' and unleashing criminal histories were exchanged, as party heads vowed disciplinary action against nonconforming members.

(With inputs from agencies.)