Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations and Surprises

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha turned heated as five MLAs allegedly voted against their party lines, supporting a BJP-backed candidate. Controversies arose over ballot paper allocations, with parties raising objections. The elections, held after 12 years, witnessed unexpected support for the BJP amidst claims of horse trading and rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST
Drama Unfolds in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations and Surprises
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, staged after a 12-year hiatus, took a dramatic turn as five MLAs from the BJD and Congress reportedly voted against their party lines, opting for a BJP-backed Independent candidate, Dilip Ray. The voting, conducted for four seats, saw unexpected party defections, stirring controversies.

Tempers flared when election officials issued a second ballot paper to a BJP MLA, sparking allegations from opposition parties of illegal conduct and rule violations. The heated disputes further escalated when a BJD MLA was reportedly attacked, raising concerns about political misconduct and safety.

In a surprising twist, leaders from both the BJD and Congress expressed shock as their members openly supported the BJP-backed candidate. Claims of 'horse trading' and unleashing criminal histories were exchanged, as party heads vowed disciplinary action against nonconforming members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elbit Systems Soars: Profits Surge Amidst Intensifying Conflicts

Elbit Systems Soars: Profits Surge Amidst Intensifying Conflicts

 Global
2
Youth Take the Lead at UN: Global Call for Equal Rights and Justice for Women and Girls

Youth Take the Lead at UN: Global Call for Equal Rights and Justice for Wome...

 Global
3
Global Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Tensions Ground Flights

Global Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Tensions Ground Flights

 Global
4
Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Turmoil

Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026