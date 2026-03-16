Drama Unfolds in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Amidst Allegations and Surprises
The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha turned heated as five MLAs allegedly voted against their party lines, supporting a BJP-backed candidate. Controversies arose over ballot paper allocations, with parties raising objections. The elections, held after 12 years, witnessed unexpected support for the BJP amidst claims of horse trading and rule violations.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, staged after a 12-year hiatus, took a dramatic turn as five MLAs from the BJD and Congress reportedly voted against their party lines, opting for a BJP-backed Independent candidate, Dilip Ray. The voting, conducted for four seats, saw unexpected party defections, stirring controversies.
Tempers flared when election officials issued a second ballot paper to a BJP MLA, sparking allegations from opposition parties of illegal conduct and rule violations. The heated disputes further escalated when a BJD MLA was reportedly attacked, raising concerns about political misconduct and safety.
In a surprising twist, leaders from both the BJD and Congress expressed shock as their members openly supported the BJP-backed candidate. Claims of 'horse trading' and unleashing criminal histories were exchanged, as party heads vowed disciplinary action against nonconforming members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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