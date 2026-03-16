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Punjab CM Takes Aim at Centre Over Gangster VIP Treatment Allegations

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre of giving VIP treatment to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. Mann criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on Punjab, alleging double standards. He also highlighted issues such as gang violence and religious conversions while urging the Centre to address Punjab's development needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:45 IST
Punjab CM Takes Aim at Centre Over Gangster VIP Treatment Allegations
Lawrence Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly accused the Indian central government of offering VIP treatment to infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while he is in custody at Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. According to Mann, this preferential treatment underscores a double standard in the government's approach to handling gang-related violence in Punjab.

Mann's criticism follows recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who highlighted issues such as gang activities and religious conversions during a rally in Moga. Shah's remarks targeted the AAP government, led by Mann, for its perceived handling of these pressing issues in Punjab.

The Punjab CM also expressed concerns over the stalled release of Rs 8,000 crore in rural development funds by the central government, suggesting possible political motives. Mann emphasized the need for a collaborative approach with the Centre on key policies affecting agriculture, religious harmony, and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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