Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Outreach: Strengthening India-Bahrain Ties Amid West Asian Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic discussion with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, denouncing attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in West Asia. They emphasized maintaining secure shipping lines and navigation while extending Eid al-Fitr greetings. This marks Modi's diplomatic intervention amid escalating regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Outreach: Strengthening India-Bahrain Ties Amid West Asian Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, discussing the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The leaders focused on the recent attacks targeting energy and civilian infrastructure in the region.

Modi condemned these assaults, highlighting their negative repercussions on global food, fuel, and fertiliser security. The Prime Minister also stressed the significance of keeping shipping lines open and ensuring freedom of navigation. This forms part of India's broader diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the volatile region.

During the call, Modi conveyed warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Bahraini King and commended Bahrain's support for the Indian community. This was Modi's second dialogue with King Hamad since escalating conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel. He has also reached out to leaders from other key nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE, to fortify diplomatic engagements amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026