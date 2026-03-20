Modi's Diplomatic Outreach: Strengthening India-Bahrain Ties Amid West Asian Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, discussing the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The leaders focused on the recent attacks targeting energy and civilian infrastructure in the region.

Modi condemned these assaults, highlighting their negative repercussions on global food, fuel, and fertiliser security. The Prime Minister also stressed the significance of keeping shipping lines open and ensuring freedom of navigation. This forms part of India's broader diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the volatile region.

During the call, Modi conveyed warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Bahraini King and commended Bahrain's support for the Indian community. This was Modi's second dialogue with King Hamad since escalating conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel. He has also reached out to leaders from other key nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE, to fortify diplomatic engagements amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)