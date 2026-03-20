Ukraine's Financial Lifeline: Overcoming the Hungarian Veto Dilemma

Ukraine remains hopeful about securing the first installment of a 90-billion euro loan from the European Union next month, despite the current impasse caused by Hungary's veto. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his confidence in the EU leaders' ability to find a resolution.

During recent discussions, EU leaders failed to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to remove his veto, which blocks critical funding necessary for Ukraine's defense against Russia. Zelenskiy remains optimistic, expecting part of the agreed funding to arrive by April.

Facing a persistent budget deficit, Ukraine relies heavily on EU financial support, needing approximately $45 billion to $52 billion in external financing this year. Although Hungary's blockade poses a challenge, EU officials ensure that necessary funds will be disbursed promptly to stabilize Ukraine's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)