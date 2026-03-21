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Actor Sudheer Karamana Joins Election Fray as LDF Candidate

Actor Sudheer Karamana has been announced as an independent candidate by the LDF for the upcoming Assembly election. Following a disqualification in Thiruvananthapuram, the LDF chose Karamana, aiming to leverage his local connections and popularity. Alongside Karamana, Shanavas Padhoor, C P Musthafa, and Mohammad Sameer have also been announced as candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:10 IST
Actor Sudheer Karamana Joins Election Fray as LDF Candidate
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  • India

In a strategic move, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) unveiled actor Sudheer Karamana as one of its independent candidates for the approaching Assembly elections. The announcement, made Saturday, positions Karamana against competitors such as CMP's C P John and BJP's Karamana Jayan.

The Thiruvananthapuram seat had been a contentious point for the alliance, initially allocated to the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC). However, a court ruling disqualified JKC leader Antony Raju, necessitating a new candidate.

Karamana expressed gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing his intimate knowledge of Thiruvananthapuram's community needs. He called for widespread voter support to champion local issues and pledged to view this political entry as an extension of his social work.

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