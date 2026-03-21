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Tragedy in Dalhousie: Three Tourists Killed in Vehicle Accident

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie area claimed the lives of three tourists from Punjab, while three others were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road. The victims were residents of Jalandhar and the accident occurred on the Dalhousie-Karelnu road near Gandhi Chowk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:19 IST
Tragedy in Dalhousie: Three Tourists Killed in Vehicle Accident
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Three tourists from Punjab tragically lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries after a vehicle accident in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. The incident happened on Friday night when the vehicle skidded off the road near Gandhi Chowk, Chamba district, according to police reports.

Police identified the deceased as Simranpreet Kaur, aged 18, Surinder, aged 25, and Sophia, aged 19. The victims and the injured individuals were all residents of Jalandhar, Punjab. The driver reportedly lost control on the Dalhousie-Karelnu road, causing the vehicle to plummet into a deep gorge.

Local police and district administration teams, aided by locals, rescued the injured. The survivors—Prince, aged 21, Sumanpreet, aged 19, and Balbir, aged 20—were transported to the Civil Hospital in Dalhousie for treatment. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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