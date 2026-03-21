Highway Havoc: Major Traffic Snarl in Palghar District
A major traffic jam occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway after a four-vehicle pile-up in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The collision involved a truck, tempo, and two cars. Despite the chaos and vehicle damage, there were no reported injuries. Local residents quickly began rescue operations as authorities worked to clear the scene.
- Country:
- India
Traffic came to a grinding halt on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway after a major accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday. The pile-up, involving a container truck, a tempo, and two cars, occurred around noon in the Sasupada area of Vasai, according to police reports.
Despite the significant damage sustained by the vehicles, no injuries were reported. The incident led to extensive traffic snarls, with vehicles queuing for several kilometers. Locals swiftly initiated a rescue operation while cranes were deployed to remove the wreckages and restore normalcy.
The highway, a critical artery for inter-city travel and transportation, saw disruption as emergency services worked to clear the scene. The swift response of local residents contributed to managing the crisis efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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