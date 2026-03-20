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Colombian President Under Scrutiny in U.S. Drug Trafficking Probe

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro for alleged ties to drug traffickers. The investigation, in its early stages, focuses on potential bribes solicited by Petro’s representatives to block extraditions. It is unclear if charges will be filed against Petro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:42 IST
Colombian President Under Scrutiny in U.S. Drug Trafficking Probe
Gustavo Petro

Federal prosecutors in New York are currently investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged connections to drug traffickers, sources reveal. While the inquiry is in its preliminary stages, it centers on whether Petro's representatives solicited bribes to prevent extraditions to the United States.

Insiders speak of efforts within Colombian jails to gather campaign donations for Petro in exchange for non-extradition promises. The outcome of this probe remains uncertain, with no clarity on whether Petro has been implicated in any criminal activities.

Prompted by extensive drug trafficking investigations, the inquiry positions Petro as a key subject. His presidency, marked by leftist policies aimed at addressing poverty and reducing fossil fuel reliance, also saw political tensions with former President Trump, though recent interactions suggest improved relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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