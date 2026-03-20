Colombian President Under Scrutiny in U.S. Drug Trafficking Probe

Federal prosecutors in New York are currently investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged connections to drug traffickers, sources reveal. While the inquiry is in its preliminary stages, it centers on whether Petro's representatives solicited bribes to prevent extraditions to the United States.

Insiders speak of efforts within Colombian jails to gather campaign donations for Petro in exchange for non-extradition promises. The outcome of this probe remains uncertain, with no clarity on whether Petro has been implicated in any criminal activities.

Prompted by extensive drug trafficking investigations, the inquiry positions Petro as a key subject. His presidency, marked by leftist policies aimed at addressing poverty and reducing fossil fuel reliance, also saw political tensions with former President Trump, though recent interactions suggest improved relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)