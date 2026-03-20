U.S. Probes Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Trafficker Links

U.S. federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn are investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro for potentially meeting with drug traffickers, according to sources familiar with the matters, reported by the New York Times.

The inquiries focus on whether Petro's presidential campaign solicited donations from those involved in drug-related crimes. While the presidency in Colombia has not provided any comment on the matter, the spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Brooklyn office has not yet responded to requests for comment. These investigations are reportedly in their early stages and could have significant implications for the Colombian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)