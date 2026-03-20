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U.S. Probes Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Trafficker Links

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is under investigation by U.S. federal prosecutors for alleged meetings with drug traffickers. Two offices, Manhattan and Brooklyn, are conducting inquiries into whether Petro's campaign sought donations from traffickers. Both offices are yet to comment as the investigations remain in early stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:12 IST
U.S. Probes Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Trafficker Links
Gustavo Petro

U.S. federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn are investigating Colombian President Gustavo Petro for potentially meeting with drug traffickers, according to sources familiar with the matters, reported by the New York Times.

The inquiries focus on whether Petro's presidential campaign solicited donations from those involved in drug-related crimes. While the presidency in Colombia has not provided any comment on the matter, the spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Brooklyn office has not yet responded to requests for comment. These investigations are reportedly in their early stages and could have significant implications for the Colombian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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