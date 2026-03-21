Tragedy on the Highway: Vigilante's Death Sparks Protests

A cow vigilante known as 'Farsa wale Baba' met a tragic end when he was struck by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border early Saturday morning. This fatal incident ignited a wave of protests and led to severe traffic blockages coinciding with President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the district.

Angry supporters of Chandrashekhar, dubbed 'Farsa wale Baba', alleged that he was deliberately run over by cattle smugglers. However, district authorities, led by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, dismissed this claim, citing poor visibility due to dense fog as the cause. The incident occurred near Kosi Kalan when a container suspected of carrying cattle was stopped but was found to carry groceries.

In response to the unrest, police, led by Senior Superintendent Shlok Kumar, resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd. Several individuals have been detained for questioning as a precaution. The authorities have ensured heavy police presence to maintain peace, allowing traffic to resume in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)