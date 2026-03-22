Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Quits DMK-Led Alliance Over 'Big Brother' Approach

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi has announced its withdrawal from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance just before the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Founder T Velmurugan accused the DMK of a "big brother" attitude, ignoring his party's demands for social justice and a caste census.

Velmurugan is now exploring options for forming a new alliance while dismissing the possibility of joining the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)