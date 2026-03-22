Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Quits DMK-Led Alliance Over 'Big Brother' Approach
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi has exited the DMK-led alliance. Founder T Velmurugan cited the alliance's dismissive attitude towards his party's demands. He criticized the DMK for ignoring repeated calls for social justice and a caste census. Talks for a new alliance are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi has announced its withdrawal from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance just before the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
Founder T Velmurugan accused the DMK of a "big brother" attitude, ignoring his party's demands for social justice and a caste census.
Velmurugan is now exploring options for forming a new alliance while dismissing the possibility of joining the NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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