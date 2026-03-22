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Chaos at Kalyan: Train Services Halted by Man on Mast

Train services at Kalyan station in Maharashtra were disrupted after a man climbed an overhead equipment mast, fell, and sustained serious injuries. The incident caused significant delays in train operations as power supply was shut off. This marked the second disruption of the day for the Central Railway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:00 IST
Chaos at Kalyan: Train Services Halted by Man on Mast
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Train operations at Kalyan station in Maharashtra's Thane district faced significant disruption when a man climbed an overhead equipment mast and subsequently fell onto the track, sustaining serious injuries, according to officials.

The incident unfolded around 2 pm, causing a power shutdown on the Down line between Thakurli and Ambivli, holding up multiple outstation and suburban trains, stated Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer. The man remained on the mast for some time, ignoring appeals from officials and commuters, until he slipped and fell.

An immediate response saw the injured man rushed to a government hospital for treatment, confirmed senior inspector Pandhari Kande of Kalyan GRP. Earlier in the day, train services between Kasara and Kalyan experienced disruption due to entangled wires at Khadavali station during platform extension work.

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