Chaos at Kalyan: Train Services Halted by Man on Mast

Train operations at Kalyan station in Maharashtra's Thane district faced significant disruption when a man climbed an overhead equipment mast and subsequently fell onto the track, sustaining serious injuries, according to officials.

The incident unfolded around 2 pm, causing a power shutdown on the Down line between Thakurli and Ambivli, holding up multiple outstation and suburban trains, stated Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer. The man remained on the mast for some time, ignoring appeals from officials and commuters, until he slipped and fell.

An immediate response saw the injured man rushed to a government hospital for treatment, confirmed senior inspector Pandhari Kande of Kalyan GRP. Earlier in the day, train services between Kasara and Kalyan experienced disruption due to entangled wires at Khadavali station during platform extension work.