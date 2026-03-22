Rail Chaos: Man on Mast Disrupts Services in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, train services were significantly disrupted for around 1.5 hours after a dramatic incident on Sunday. A man climbed an overhead equipment mast at Kalyan station around 2 pm and later fell, sustaining serious injuries. The 35-year-old, suspected to be mentally unstable, ignored pleas from officials and commuters to descend from the mast, used to supply electricity to several platforms.

The safety measures included halting the electricity supply between Thakurli and Ambivli, delaying both outstation trains and suburban locals. Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, confirmed the suspension facilitated safety while addressing the occurrence. The injured man received immediate medical attention at a government hospital as he continued receiving treatment.

Power to the OHE was restored shortly after the incident, and normal train services resumed. Earlier the same day, another disruption occurred due to a crane's zip wire entanglement at Khadavali station, further compounding the delays in train services along the main line of the Central Railway.

(With inputs from agencies.)