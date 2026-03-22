Sri Lanka's Fuel Price Surge Amid West Asia Conflict

In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global oil supplies, the Sri Lankan government on Sunday raised fuel prices by an average of 25%. This marks the second hike in a week and aligns with similar moves in the global energy markets roiled by ongoing tensions.

The sharp price increase has significant implications for both transportation and the economy. Non-state bus operators have warned that nearly 90% of their services might be suspended if fare adjustments aren't implemented. They demand at least a 15% fare hike to maintain operations amid such financial stress.

Although the government attributes the hikes to necessary fiscal adjustments and subsidy management, opposition voices have called for immediate tax reprieves to alleviate public burden. The National Transport Commission anticipates Cabinet approval of revised bus fares, crucial for sustaining the transport sector.