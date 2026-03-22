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Mughal Road Reopens: Bridging Regions After Heavy Snowfall

The Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri districts, reopened after 10 days closure due to heavy snowfall. The road's reopening is expected to ease travel significantly, benefiting both passenger and goods movement. Local residents expressed gratitude to the authorities for restoring this vital route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:01 IST
Mughal Road Reopens: Bridging Regions After Heavy Snowfall
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The Mughal Road, a crucial link between Kashmir and the rest of India, resumed operations after a 10-day closure caused by heavy snowfall, according to official reports.

The 84-km thoroughfare re-establishes connectivity between south Kashmir's Shopian district and the districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

Local Officer Commanding of GREEF, Ashish Gupta, confirmed the completion of snow clearance efforts as weather conditions improved, facilitating vehicular movement. This reopening has been welcomed by residents for reducing travel time and restoring essential connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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