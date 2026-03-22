UP Unveils Nivesh Mitra 3.0 to Boost Industrial Growth
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch the upgraded single-window portal 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' to enhance ease of doing business and industrial growth. The platform aims to fast-track investment projects as part of the state's goal to become a USD 1 trillion economy. The launch event will also debut schemes offering ready-to-operate infrastructure for investors, significantly reducing project timelines and improving efficiency.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to boost industrial growth and ease business operations, the Uttar Pradesh government will unveil the upgraded 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0' single-window portal on Tuesday. According to officials, the initiative supports the state's ambition to transform into a USD 1 trillion economy.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to launch the new platform on March 24 at Lok Bhawan. The event will also feature the unveiling of the 'UP Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025' and 'Plug-and-Play Industrial Sheds Scheme', designed to provide investors with ready-to-use infrastructure, facilitating quicker project turnarounds.
The revamped Nivesh Mitra portal promises faster services with an AI-powered chatbot, real-time SMS alerts, and fewer procedural steps. Besides integrating with the National Single Window System, it introduces significant procedural reforms, reducing application fields and document requirements by a considerable margin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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