Unexpected Collision: Air Canada Express Incident at La Guardia

An unexpected incident occurred at New York's La Guardia Airport when an Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle. The event came to light through a late Monday post by flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

In response to the collision, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) swiftly issued a ground stop notice for all aircraft operating at the airport. This regulatory action was taken to ensure safety and prevent further disruptions.

The collision added to the complexities of managing operations at one of the busiest airports in the United States, although no severe injuries or major damages have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)