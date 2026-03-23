Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Infrastructure in Odesa

Russian drones launched an attack on both residential and port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to reports from the regional governor.

Governor Oleh Kiper disclosed on Telegram that residential buildings located in the suburbs of Odesa, as well as critical port infrastructure, were targeted. Debris from the attack caused significant damage, affecting the roofs and windows of two private homes.

Additionally, Kiper reported damage to a warehouse within the port area, highlighting the extent of the destruction caused by the drone strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)