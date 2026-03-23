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Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Infrastructure in Odesa

Russian drones attacked residential and port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region. Governor Oleh Kiper reported damage to residential buildings and port infrastructure, including two private homes and a warehouse. Falling debris damaged roofs and shattered windows in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:30 IST
Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Infrastructure in Odesa
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Russian drones launched an attack on both residential and port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to reports from the regional governor.

Governor Oleh Kiper disclosed on Telegram that residential buildings located in the suburbs of Odesa, as well as critical port infrastructure, were targeted. Debris from the attack caused significant damage, affecting the roofs and windows of two private homes.

Additionally, Kiper reported damage to a warehouse within the port area, highlighting the extent of the destruction caused by the drone strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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