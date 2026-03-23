Crisis in Chemical Industry: Gechem Battles Economic Storms

In a stark office adorned with plastic pots and detergent packaging, Martina Nighswonger, owner of German chemical company Gechem, is feeling the strain of unrelenting economic challenges. Since the pandemic, a series of global crises, including escalating energy prices due to geopolitical tensions, have pressured her company's profits.

Gechem, specializing in household cleaning products and automotive fluids, is at the forefront of the industrial challenges afflicting Europe. The latest surge in energy costs, following Middle Eastern conflicts, adds to the burden. The bottleneck in crucial raw materials has exacerbated the situation, as European energy prices outpace those of other regions.

The energy shock impacts small and medium enterprises like Gechem significantly, with many companies unable to adapt swiftly. Europe's industries, particularly in Germany, are in 'full crisis mode' as they confront the cumulative effects of high energy costs, competition, and widespread plant closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)