Maharashtra Council Debate Over Police Conduct in Election
The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a heated debate as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe ordered the suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi. The directive came after accusations of police manhandling during the Zilla Parishad president election, sparking conflict among Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP members.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has called for the suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi. This decision follows allegations of police misconduct during the recent Zilla Parishad president elections.
Last week's election saw BJP's Priya Shinde win the post, defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter's majority. Shiv Sena Minister Shamburaj Desai, along with NCP's Makarand Patil, accused the local police of manhandling them during the polls.
The issue was raised in a special House session on Monday, leading to intense discussions among Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP members. The ruling coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faced internal conflict over the matter, and Gorhe insisted on a probe into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battle for Ponda: BJP, Congress, AAP Kick Off By-Election Race
Vijayan Dismisses Congress Allegations of CPI(M)-BJP Deals
Vijayan Denies Alleged 'CPM-BJP Deal' Amidst Election Controversies
BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone
Lt Governor Declares Holiday for Puducherry Election Day