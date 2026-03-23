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Maharashtra Council Debate Over Police Conduct in Election

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a heated debate as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe ordered the suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi. The directive came after accusations of police manhandling during the Zilla Parishad president election, sparking conflict among Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:31 IST
Maharashtra Council Debate Over Police Conduct in Election
Neelam Gorhe
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has called for the suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi. This decision follows allegations of police misconduct during the recent Zilla Parishad president elections.

Last week's election saw BJP's Priya Shinde win the post, defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter's majority. Shiv Sena Minister Shamburaj Desai, along with NCP's Makarand Patil, accused the local police of manhandling them during the polls.

The issue was raised in a special House session on Monday, leading to intense discussions among Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP members. The ruling coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faced internal conflict over the matter, and Gorhe insisted on a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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