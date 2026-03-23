European Leaders Reaffirm Social Rights Agenda in Moldova Amid Demographic and Labour Market Pressures

Senior European officials, ministers, and social partners have renewed their commitment to strengthening social rights as a cornerstone of democracy, economic resilience, and inclusive labour markets at a high-level conference hosted in Moldova.

The High-Level Conference on Social Rights: The European Social Charter, jointly organized by the Government of Moldova and the Council of Europe, concluded with the adoption of a final Declaration, reinforcing the Charter’s central role in shaping labour and social protection policies across Europe.

Social Rights Take Centre Stage in Europe’s Transformation

Set against a backdrop of demographic decline, technological disruption, and evolving labour markets, the two-day conference positioned social rights not as secondary policy concerns, but as essential pillars of democratic stability and economic development.

Building on the 2023 Reykjavík Declaration and the 2024 Vilnius Declaration, participants called for:

Wider ratification and implementation of the European Social Charter

Stronger political commitment to social protection systems

Enhanced partnerships between governments, employers, and workers

The discussions underscored a growing consensus across Europe: sustainable growth and innovation must be anchored in fair labour standards and inclusive social policies.

Future of Work: Balancing Innovation with Social Justice

A major focus of the conference was the rapidly changing nature of work, driven by artificial intelligence, platform-based employment, and the green transition.

Peter van Rooij, ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, emphasized the need to align these transformations with international labour standards:

“The future of work is not only about innovation. It is about ensuring that transformation advances social justice. By anchoring AI, platform work and the green transition firmly within international labour standards, we can ensure that change strengthens—rather than undermines—dignity at work.”

The message resonated strongly among delegates, who warned that without adequate regulation and safeguards, technological change could deepen inequality and erode job security.

Moldova’s Demographic Challenge: A Test Case for Europe

Moldova’s own socio-economic context added urgency to the discussions. The country is facing a profound demographic shift, characterised by:

Low fertility rates

An ageing population

Sustained emigration of the workforce

These trends are placing increasing strain on labour markets, healthcare systems, and social protection frameworks.

In response, Moldova’s National Development Strategy “European Moldova 2030” aims to build a resilient, inclusive economy aligned with European standards, with a strong focus on human capital development, labour inclusion, and social infrastructure.

President Maia Sandu highlighted the fundamental link between social rights and democratic stability:

“Freedom is not an abstract concept. It is something people must be able to live and breathe every day. And this is only possible when they are respected and supported. Social rights are not a luxury, but the foundation of democratic security.”

Unlocking Human Capital: The Hidden Drivers of Growth

A high-level side event, convened by the ILO, UN Women, and UNFPA, explored what participants described as the “invisible accelerators” of human capital.

Key areas identified for unlocking Moldova’s workforce potential included:

Expanding access to care services , enabling greater workforce participation

Promoting lifelong learning and skills development

Supporting women and persons with disabilities in employment

Improving access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, allowing individuals—especially women—to better align family planning with career goals

Delegates stressed that accessible SRH services are not only a health issue but an economic one, directly influencing labour participation and demographic resilience.

Structural Barriers and the Path to Inclusion

Participants also highlighted persistent structural barriers, including:

Gaps in childcare and eldercare services

Entrenched gender norms limiting workforce participation

Unequal access to education, healthcare, and training opportunities

These factors, they noted, shape life choices and employment outcomes, reinforcing the need for integrated policy responses.

“Addressing demographic and labour market challenges requires unlocking the full potential of all people,” van Rooij added. “This means removing barriers to employment and creating inclusive labour markets throughout the life course.”

Strengthening Social Dialogue and International Standards

Employers’ and workers’ organizations showcased their role in advancing inclusive workplaces, particularly in supporting workers with family responsibilities and promoting fair labour practices.

Discussions also touched on efforts to advance the ratification of ILO Convention No. 156 on workers with family responsibilities, alongside broader commitments to international labour standards.

The emphasis on tripartite cooperation—bringing together governments, employers, and workers—emerged as a key mechanism for delivering meaningful and lasting reforms.

A Renewed European Commitment

The adoption of the final Declaration signals a renewed European commitment to placing social rights at the heart of policy-making, particularly as the continent navigates complex economic and technological transitions.

For Moldova, the conference not only reinforced its European integration path but also positioned the country as a regional platform for advancing social justice, labour rights, and inclusive growth.

As Europe confronts the dual challenges of demographic change and digital transformation, the message from Chisinau was clear: economic progress must go hand in hand with dignity, fairness, and opportunity for all.