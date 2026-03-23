El Al Weighs Future Amid Airport Traffic Reductions

El Al Israel Airlines announced on Monday that it is reviewing its ongoing operations following a directive from the Transportation Ministry to scale back traffic at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The country's flag carrier, engaged in repatriation flights since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran on February 28, is advocating for Ramon Airport, near the Red Sea city of Eilat, to be considered as a viable substitute for Ben Gurion.

This move comes as part of El Al's strategic response to the evolving geopolitical tension that has affected air traffic in the region.