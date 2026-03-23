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El Al Weighs Future Amid Airport Traffic Reductions

El Al Israel Airlines is assessing its future operations as the Transportation Ministry mandates traffic reductions at Ben Gurion Airport. The airline, which has been facilitating repatriation flights due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, urges the opening of Ramon Airport as an alternative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:16 IST
El Al Weighs Future Amid Airport Traffic Reductions
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  • Israel

El Al Israel Airlines announced on Monday that it is reviewing its ongoing operations following a directive from the Transportation Ministry to scale back traffic at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The country's flag carrier, engaged in repatriation flights since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran on February 28, is advocating for Ramon Airport, near the Red Sea city of Eilat, to be considered as a viable substitute for Ben Gurion.

This move comes as part of El Al's strategic response to the evolving geopolitical tension that has affected air traffic in the region.

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