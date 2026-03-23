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Supreme Court Criticizes Bengal for Politicizing Metro Project

The Supreme Court reprimanded the West Bengal government for creating roadblocks in the Kolkata Metro project. The state was accused of politicizing a developmental issue essential for the public. The court urged compliance with construction deadlines and dismissed the state's appeal against the Calcutta High Court's order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:45 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Bengal for Politicizing Metro Project
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The Supreme Court on Monday upbraided the West Bengal government for hindering the construction of a crucial corridor in a Kolkata Metro rail project. The court firmly instructed the state not to politicize a development issue beneficial to the public and dismissed the state's plea on the matter.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, leading a bench with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, emphasized the necessity for the Calcutta High Court to supervise the project closely. The bench criticized the state authorities for failing their constitutional duties and attempting to delay and obstruct the Metro rail project.

The state's request for more time, citing elections and festivals, was rebuffed. The Supreme Court stated there were no grounds for delay and insisted on the project's timely completion, originally mandated to be finished by February 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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