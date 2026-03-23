Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited Secures Landmark FMCG Deal with Haldiram
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, through its subsidiary Vandu Food Processing Private Limited, has formed a long-term supply agreement with Haldiram Marketing Private Limited. The collaboration enhances revenue visibility, boosts B2B segment strength, and supports expansion into larger FMCG supply chains with over ₹750 crore potential revenue across five years.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, March 23, 2026: Marking a significant milestone, Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited has struck a crucial supply agreement with Haldiram, a dominant FMCG brand in India, through its Vandu Food Processing arm.
This partnership forecasts an annual revenue generation around ₹150 crore, culminating in a potential of over ₹750 crore through a five-year span. It affirms Leo's transition towards a robust, processing-focused, higher-margin business model through value-added offerings.
The agreement not only assures revenue visibility and stable demand but also strengthens Leo's strategic foothold in the B2B food processing and distribution ecosystem, paving the way for expansion in both domestic and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)