German Businesses Grapple with Geopolitical Challenges and Trade Barriers

German companies are increasingly pessimistic about their international business prospects due to escalating trade barriers and geopolitical tensions, intensified by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran, according to the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

As inflationary pressures from the conflict continue into its fourth week, Volker Treier, DIHK's head of foreign trade, stressed that diversification is now a vital strategy for resilience against political risks. The Purchasing Managers Index reported a slowdown in Germany's private sector growth, driven by increased freight and energy costs associated with the Middle East tensions.

A recent survey revealed that 69% of firms experienced profitability hits due to trade barriers, the highest since 2005. Tariffs in the U.S. market have had a significant impact, with 86% of the firms involved feeling the strain. As German businesses voice their concerns over high tariffs and political volatility, there is a growing interest in seeking new markets through potential EU trade agreements with India and Mercosur.

(With inputs from agencies.)