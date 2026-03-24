Delhi's Smart Energy Transition: Key Highlights from the 2026–27 Budget

The Delhi Budget for 2026–27, unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, designates Rs 3,942 crore for the power department. The budget includes Rs 3,500 crore dedicated to continuing power subsidies and Rs 200 crore aimed at relocating overhead wires underground to enhance both aesthetics and safety.

A new initiative, the Delhi Energy Conservation Fund, aims to bolster energy efficiency and conservation throughout the national capital. In her address, Gupta emphasized a dual focus on ongoing subsidies and advancing energy self-reliance via programs like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna and new incentives for solar power adoption.

The government remains committed to subsidizing power consumption up to 200 units, with plans to double the budget for wire relocation from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore, a step that complements ongoing efforts in areas like Chandni Chowk. Total funding for the Power department has increased from last year's Rs 3,847 crore, indicative of the government's focus on sustainable urban development.