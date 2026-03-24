Sai Parenteral IPO: A Boost to Global Pharmaceutical Ventures

Sai Parenteral's Ltd, a key player in the pharmaceutical formulation sector, launched its initial public offering (IPO) with a modest 4% subscription rate on its opening day, Tuesday. Data from the National Stock Exchange indicates that the IPO attracted 3,35,350 bids against the 75,22,486 shares available.

The non-institutional investor category showed better interest with a 15% subscription, whereas the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment marked a 3% uptake. Prior to this, Sai Parenteral's successfully raised over Rs 122 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

The IPO, concluding on March 27, consists of a fresh issue valued at Rs 285 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 31.57 lakh shares. Priced between Rs 372-392 per share, the proceeds are set to bolster the company's global formulations business and enhance its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) capacity.