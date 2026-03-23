HYBE's Shares Tumble Amid BTS Comeback Concert Disappointment

In the wake of BTS' much-anticipated comeback concert, Kpop powerhouse HYBE saw its shares plummet by 14.5% on Monday. The decline dragged the share price to 294,000 won, the lowest since December 16, 2025, reflecting a tepid reaction to the boyband's performance.

The unexpected slump in concert attendance has raised concerns among investors, triggering what could become the agency's steepest stock decrease since June 15, 2022, if the trend continues. Financial analysts are closely monitoring the situation as HYBE navigates this challenging period.

This sharp drop underscores the volatile nature of the entertainment market, where public reception and fan engagement directly impact company valuations. HYBE's future strategies might need to address these fluctuations to stabilize its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)