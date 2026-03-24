Kenya Airways Suffers Major Financial Turbulence
Kenya Airways reported a pre-tax loss of 17.93 billion shillings in 2025, a sharp reversal from 2024's profit. The loss was attributed to declining revenues and temporary grounding of key aircraft. The previous year's profit was partly due to favorable exchange rates.
Kenya Airways has announced a substantial pre-tax loss of 17.93 billion shillings ($138.30 million) for the year 2025, a sharp contrast to its 2024 financial success. The airline attributed this downturn to falling revenues in a challenging global economy.
One of the key factors contributing to the 2025 loss was the temporary grounding of three wide-body Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, a move forced by global supply chain issues. The setback hindered the operations of the airline, which boasts a fleet of approximately 40 aircraft.
The previous year's profit, marking the first in over a decade, was buoyed by significant foreign-exchange gains as the Kenyan shilling appreciated against the dollar by more than 20%. However, this boost was not enough to sustain profitability in the face of ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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