Kenya Airways Suffers Major Financial Turbulence

Kenya Airways has announced a substantial pre-tax loss of 17.93 billion shillings ($138.30 million) for the year 2025, a sharp contrast to its 2024 financial success. The airline attributed this downturn to falling revenues in a challenging global economy.

One of the key factors contributing to the 2025 loss was the temporary grounding of three wide-body Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, a move forced by global supply chain issues. The setback hindered the operations of the airline, which boasts a fleet of approximately 40 aircraft.

The previous year's profit, marking the first in over a decade, was buoyed by significant foreign-exchange gains as the Kenyan shilling appreciated against the dollar by more than 20%. However, this boost was not enough to sustain profitability in the face of ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)