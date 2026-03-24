Left Menu

Kenya Airways Suffers Major Financial Turbulence

Kenya Airways reported a pre-tax loss of 17.93 billion shillings in 2025, a sharp reversal from 2024's profit. The loss was attributed to declining revenues and temporary grounding of key aircraft. The previous year's profit was partly due to favorable exchange rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:46 IST
Kenya Airways Suffers Major Financial Turbulence

Kenya Airways has announced a substantial pre-tax loss of 17.93 billion shillings ($138.30 million) for the year 2025, a sharp contrast to its 2024 financial success. The airline attributed this downturn to falling revenues in a challenging global economy.

One of the key factors contributing to the 2025 loss was the temporary grounding of three wide-body Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, a move forced by global supply chain issues. The setback hindered the operations of the airline, which boasts a fleet of approximately 40 aircraft.

The previous year's profit, marking the first in over a decade, was buoyed by significant foreign-exchange gains as the Kenyan shilling appreciated against the dollar by more than 20%. However, this boost was not enough to sustain profitability in the face of ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026