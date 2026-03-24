Aakankshaon Ke Pankh: Empowering Women's Safety in Transit

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled a new gender sensitisation campaign, 'Aakankshaon Ke Pankh,' at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station, focusing on women's safety among commuters.

Launched under the Nirbhaya Fund by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, the initiative combines infrastructure enhancements with awareness activities to foster a safe travel environment. Efforts include CCTV surveillance, well-lit surroundings, a safety helpline, and outreach programs such as films, workshops, and community engagements.

Special guests such as Nirbhaya's parents, Asha Devi and Badrinath Singh, underscored the importance of such initiatives. The five-year campaign aims to augment social participation for women's safer travel.