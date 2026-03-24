Left Menu

Aakankshaon Ke Pankh: Empowering Women's Safety in Transit

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) launched 'Aakankshaon Ke Pankh,' a gender sensitisation campaign, to enhance women's safety and awareness in transit. Initiatives include surveillance, SOS features, a dedicated helpline, and community activities. The campaign emphasizes shared responsibility in creating respectful travel environments and spans over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:20 IST
Aakankshaon Ke Pankh: Empowering Women's Safety in Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled a new gender sensitisation campaign, 'Aakankshaon Ke Pankh,' at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station, focusing on women's safety among commuters.

Launched under the Nirbhaya Fund by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, the initiative combines infrastructure enhancements with awareness activities to foster a safe travel environment. Efforts include CCTV surveillance, well-lit surroundings, a safety helpline, and outreach programs such as films, workshops, and community engagements.

Special guests such as Nirbhaya's parents, Asha Devi and Badrinath Singh, underscored the importance of such initiatives. The five-year campaign aims to augment social participation for women's safer travel.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026