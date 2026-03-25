Airport Collision Raises Concerns Over Safety Systems

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed on Tuesday that a critical oversight was made at LaGuardia Airport when a tracking system failed to alert during a collision incident. An Air Canada commercial jet and a truck collided without the system flagging any alerts on Sunday night.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy disclosed that the truck involved, attempting to assist another aircraft, was not equipped with a transponder. This oversight was compounded by the fact that there were two onsite controllers during the incident.

The investigation continues as officials seek to understand how the safety systems and communication protocols can be improved to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)