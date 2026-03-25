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Runway Collision at LaGuardia: Safety Systems Fail in Tragic Incident

A tragic collision at LaGuardia Airport saw an Air Canada Express jet strike a fire truck, resulting in the death of two pilots. The incident raises questions about ground surveillance and air traffic control procedures, as the NTSB investigates the factors behind this fatal accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:14 IST
Runway Collision at LaGuardia: Safety Systems Fail in Tragic Incident
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Tracking technologies intended to avert runway collisions failed at New York's LaGuardia Airport, leading to a devastating accident involving an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck. The collision killed the jet's pilots, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) disclosed on Tuesday.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated that the airport's ground surveillance system did not generate alerts about vehicles' proximity to the runway. She highlighted that the fire truck involved lacked a transponder, preventing it from transmitting location data to air traffic control. The NTSB is spearheading the investigation into the fatal collision involving a CRJ-900 jet operated by Air Canada's partner Jazz Aviation. The crash injured 39 out of 76 passengers and crew members, with six still hospitalized, according to Air Canada.

Despite meeting Federal Aviation Administration norms, the limited staffing of controllers remains a longstanding concern. The investigation looks into factors such as communication among involved parties and seeks to enhance aviation safety. Homendy noted questions surrounding task allocation among controllers, with a critical 20-second window between clearance given for the truck to cross and the subsequent crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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