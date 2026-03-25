Gold's Decline Amid Global Energy Shock: Safe-Haven No More?
The global energy crisis following the Iran conflict has invalidated the notion of gold as a reliable safe-haven asset. Amid economic instability, gold has underperformed, contrary to its historical reputation. Investor focus shifts to trading flexibility over traditional assets, while cash continues to rise amid inflation concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:00 IST
The recent conflict in Iran has triggered a global energy shock that has shaken the foundational belief in gold as a go-to safe-haven asset.
This shift is particularly striking as gold, traditionally favored during uncertain times, has dramatically underperformed compared to other financial assets.
Amidst this economic turbulence, investors are now turning towards more flexible trading strategies and an increasing preference for cash as a reliable option in times of crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)