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BJP's Blueprint: Nitin Nabin's Strategic Kolkata Meetings

BJP president Nitin Nabin conducted crucial meetings in Kolkata to refine the party's strategy for the 2026 assembly elections. His visit aimed to enhance booth management, narrative building, and campaign messaging, signifying a comprehensive plan to strengthen BJP's position in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:50 IST
BJP's Blueprint: Nitin Nabin's Strategic Kolkata Meetings
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president Nitin Nabin conducted a series of high-level meetings in Kolkata, aiming to sharpen the party's strategy for the 2026 assembly elections.

During his visit, Nabin focused on strengthening booth management, refining narrative, and enhancing campaign messaging as part of a comprehensive electoral plan termed 'Chakravyuh.'

His interactions with state leaders highlight the BJP's commitment to addressing previous weaknesses and intensifying electoral efforts in West Bengal, which is set for elections next April.

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