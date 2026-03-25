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Tragedy in Delhi: Overturned Bus Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured

A sleeper bus overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh, resulting in two deaths and 23 injuries. The bus from Jaipur had 30 passengers, and emergency services swiftly responded to rescue operations. The driver has been detained, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:58 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Overturned Bus Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
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An early morning bus accident in Delhi's Karol Bagh area resulted in two fatalities and left 23 others injured. The bus, en route from Jaipur, overturned near Hanuman Mandir, trapping passengers inside.

Emergency responders, including police and fire services, quickly coordinated efforts to rescue the trapped individuals. A JCB machine was utilized to lift the overturned bus, enabling rescuers to reach the victims.

Among those injured, ten were critically wounded and transported to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The bus driver has been detained, and a formal investigation is underway as authorities work to uncover the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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