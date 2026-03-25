AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra absconding in rape case since last September arrested: Police.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:56 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra absconding in rape case since last September arrested: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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