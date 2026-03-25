Kenya's Flower Industry Faces Crisis Amid Middle East Conflict
Kenya's flower industry is experiencing significant losses due to the Iran war, with a weekly financial impact of up to USD 1.4 million caused by diminished demand and shipping disruptions. The struggle to navigate high costs and limited freight options threatens employment within the sector, emphasizing the need for governmental intervention.
The flower industry in Kenya is reeling under the adverse effects of the Iran conflict, incurring weekly losses of up to USD 1.4 million. The Kenya Flower Council attributes these setbacks to a decrease in flower demand and logistical disruptions affecting exports.
With over USD 4.2 million lost within three weeks, the industry is facing severe challenges, including elevated pricing and shipping difficulties. Pricing per kilo has surged to USD 5.80, a record high in the past decade, as reported by the Council's CEO, Clement Tulezi.
Growers like Isinya Flower Farms highlight the drastic drop in exports, with current figures halved, significantly impacting Kenya's horticulture sector. Industry leaders urge the government to establish direct cargo flights to Europe to mitigate losses and sustain market presence.
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