West Asia Crisis Wreaks Havoc on Export Freight Costs

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has significantly impacted freight costs, causing them to rise by as much as 80% for cargo headed to Europe. This has led to a drastic reduction in exports by 50% for some traders, according to industry representatives.

Challenges have been compounded by a shortage of shipping containers, forcing hundreds to be stranded at Kolkata port. To circumvent disruptions, shipping routes are being redirected through Africa, leading to further cost surges due to newly imposed war surcharges.

Key industrial sectors like engineering goods and perishable commodities, including shrimps and fish, are grappling with the crisis. Despite government relief measures, exporters remain cautious, waiting for shipping lines to reduce charges amidst ongoing logistical and geopolitical instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)