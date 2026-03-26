Left Menu

West Asia Crisis Wreaks Havoc on Export Freight Costs

The West Asia crisis has caused freight costs for Europe-bound cargo to rise by 60-80%, with exports falling by up to 50%. The crisis has led to container shortages, rerouting via Africa, and increased war surcharges, significantly affecting industries such as engineering goods and perishable commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:01 IST
West Asia Crisis Wreaks Havoc on Export Freight Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has significantly impacted freight costs, causing them to rise by as much as 80% for cargo headed to Europe. This has led to a drastic reduction in exports by 50% for some traders, according to industry representatives.

Challenges have been compounded by a shortage of shipping containers, forcing hundreds to be stranded at Kolkata port. To circumvent disruptions, shipping routes are being redirected through Africa, leading to further cost surges due to newly imposed war surcharges.

Key industrial sectors like engineering goods and perishable commodities, including shrimps and fish, are grappling with the crisis. Despite government relief measures, exporters remain cautious, waiting for shipping lines to reduce charges amidst ongoing logistical and geopolitical instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

 China
2
Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
3
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

 India
4
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026