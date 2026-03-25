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Security Stalemate: TSA Workers Quitting Amidst Shutdown

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is facing significant staffing challenges due to an ongoing partial government shutdown. Since mid-February, around 480 security officers have resigned, causing long lines at major airports. Senior official Ha McNeill warned of potential closures of smaller airports if the situation does not improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:36 IST
Security Stalemate: TSA Workers Quitting Amidst Shutdown
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  • Country:
  • United States

A wave of resignations from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has resulted in prolonged wait times at major airports across the United States. On Wednesday, the TSA reported that 480 security officers had quit since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February.

In testimony before a U.S. House committee, Ha McNeill, a senior TSA official, highlighted the dire situation facing the agency, noting that 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay. McNeill emphasized the unprecedented strain on resources and operations due to the ongoing shutdown.

The possibility of closing smaller airports looms if staffing shortages continue. McNeill called for urgent solutions to prevent further disruption and maintain security efficiency. The ongoing dispute poses a significant challenge to both airport operations and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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