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Political Turmoil in Italy: Justice Ministry Resignations Rock Meloni's Government

Two officials have resigned from Italy's justice ministry following a referendum defeat, challenging Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's leadership. Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro and Chief of Staff Giusi Bartolozzi quit amid controversies, leading Meloni to publicly call for Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche to step down as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:42 IST
Political Turmoil in Italy: Justice Ministry Resignations Rock Meloni's Government
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Political turmoil resonates in Italy as two high-profile officials resign from the justice ministry on Tuesday after a significant referendum defeat. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is now under pressure to regain control of her administration, drawing a firm line under the judicial reform setback and signaling decisive action in the face of mounting political challenges.

Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro stepped down following reports that he had previously held a stake in a restaurant connected to the mafia. Simultaneously, Chief of Staff Giusi Bartolozzi resigned after making controversial remarks on the campaign trail, escalating the political crisis for Meloni's government. Prime Minister Meloni accepted both resignations and, in a rare public pronouncement, urged her Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche to also resign over ongoing legal troubles.

In a political landscape where resignations are often managed discreetly, Meloni's overt call for Santanche's resignation underscores the severity of the situation. Despite ongoing criminal proceedings against Santanche, who is known for her outspoken demeanor, she has retained Meloni's support until now. As the scandal inflames public debate, it presents a critical test of leadership for Meloni, who continues to deny calls for her own resignation despite the referendum's clear rejection of her proposed judicial reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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