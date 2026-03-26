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Tragedy in Markapuram: Bus-Tipper Collision Claims 13 Lives

In Markapuram, a bus-tipper collision resulted in 13 deaths and 22 injuries. The accident involved a private bus hitting a tipper, triggering a fire. Rescue operations are ongoing. The Andhra Pradesh CM has ensured medical aid and compensation for victims, while an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:13 IST
Tragedy in Markapuram: Bus-Tipper Collision Claims 13 Lives
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A tragic accident claimed 13 lives and injured 22 others in Markapuram district on Thursday. A private bus collided with a tipper, sparking a fire that caused the fatalities, officials reported.

The accident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am as the bus traveled from Jagtiyal, Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district. The collision severely damaged the bus and overturned the tipper.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, promising best possible medical treatment and announcing compensation for victims. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

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