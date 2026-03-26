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Ganga Hospital: A Global Hub for Surgical Excellence

Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore has become a prominent center for global surgical training, hosting over 3,534 surgeons from 89 countries as of March 2026. The institution is renowned for its specialization in Plastic Surgery, Hand and Microsurgery, and Burns, attracting visitors from top universities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:47 IST
Ganga Hospital: A Global Hub for Surgical Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore's Ganga Hospital has marked a significant milestone in the world of surgery, establishing itself as an acclaimed center for training surgeons globally. The institution boasts significant expertise in Plastic Surgery, Complex Hand and Microsurgery, and Burns, welcoming over 3,534 surgeons from 89 countries by March 2026.

During the early nineties, Ganga Hospital began receiving international visitors, gradually increasing to over 150 surgeons annually, with 182 scheduled for 2026. Despite a global dip in travel during the early 2020s, the hospital's post-pandemic visitor numbers soared, indicating a strong demand for its specialized surgical expertise.

With its Microsurgery laboratory course considered among the world's best, Ganga Hospital's contributions to surgical practices are profound. As it fosters a learning environment and embraces new subspecialties, Dr. S. Raja Sabapathy and his team continue to lead advancements in surgical care and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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