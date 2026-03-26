Race to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation: 68 Candidates Vie for Seats

The race for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections has officially begun, with 68 candidates throwing their hats into the ring, election officials announced on Thursday. Notably, 28 of these candidates are women, reflecting a push for gender representation in local governance.

The four primary political parties - Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - have each fielded candidates for the upcoming polls scheduled for April 21. According to officials, the ruling ZPM, MNF, and Congress have each submitted 19 candidates, with BJP nominating 11 candidates.

Voters from 19 wards will head to the polls, with six of these wards reserved for women, underscoring an inclusivity in representation. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 27, and candidates have until March 30 to withdraw. Results are eagerly awaited, following the counting of votes on April 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)