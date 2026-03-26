Sports Ministry Sets Strict Guidelines for Asian Games Coach Selection

The Indian Sports Ministry is addressing the surge in requests for personal coaches for the upcoming Asian Games, establishing strict guidelines to prioritize athletes with strong medal prospects. With India fielding over 700 athletes, the support staff is limited to 33% of the contingent as per the Olympic Council of Asia's directives.

In a recent Mission Olympic Cell meeting, increased demands for personal coaches were discussed extensively, highlighting the need for standardized norms. The Ministry emphasized that coaches and support staff must be selected based on their demonstrable contribution and regular association, ensuring accountability and adherence to international standards.

National Sports Federations are tasked with appointing coaching staff, subject to oversight by a selection committee comprising Sports Authority of India representatives and eminent sportspersons. Additionally, the Ministry is covering costs for Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's physio after he parted ways with his previous sponsor.